Makkawi: US$16500 Million cost of Sudan Railways Strategic Plan Implemention

Khartoum ( Khalda Elyas) - Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad

has disclosed that the cost of implementation of Sudan railways strategic plan of the year 2016-2029 amounts to 16500 million US Dollars.

He added while reviewing the plan before the National Assembly that the projects of the first phase include implemention of six projects with a total length of line of 2672 kilometers during the period from 2016 up to 2020. While the second phase include seven projects with a total lengths of 2606 kilometers during the period from 2010 to 2024.

He noted that the third phase include implementing four projects with a total length of lines 1130 km. during the period from the period from 2025 to 2027 noting that in the fourth and the last phase five projects are to be implemented with legngth 1643 km during the period from 2027-2029.

He added that 80% of the components are manufacured domestcally highlighting indeginizing inputs and involving the private sector in projects implemention outlining that the total length of the lines is 8051 kilometers.

He pointed out that the operational outcomes of the projects by the year 2029 is represented in transporting 22 million tons and 7.47 million passengers along the 16500 million kilometers.