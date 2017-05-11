AfDP Affirms Integration of Private Sector in the Regional Institutions

Khartoum – African Development Bank (AfDP) resident representative in Khartoum, Abdul Kamara

affirmed that after the total lifting of US sanctions next July, Sudan will have the chance get loans from through the AfDP a matter that will help in economical developments and improving Sudan’s conditions.

Kamara revealed AfDP support of US$34 million to improve the public resources besides US$40 million for capacity-building for each of Khartoum, North Kordofan, and the Blue Nile, along with US$24 million for reducing poverty, affirming that the AfDP will assist in the integration of the private sector in the regional institutions.

He revealed in a press conference held yesterday the AfDP vision within the strategy of the new president, preparation for the annual meeting which will take place in India by the end of this month and the projects of the bank in Sudan.

He pointed out to the application of Sudan for the millennium project in Africa which cost SUS566 million, adding that the Bank will play the required role in writing –off Sudan foreign debts.

He concluded that the dealing with South Sudan state has become through Nairobi, affirming that South Sudan is suffering famine pointing out that the AfDP allocated US$200 million in this regard.