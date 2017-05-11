Al Bashir: Coming Phase Priorities Improving University Education

Khartoum - President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir, has yesterday announced that the priorities

of the upcoming phase is improving education at the Institutions of High Education by transferring electronic education to all the universities.

He directed construction of residential compounds to university lecturers.

On their part students have presented a document of allegiance to Al Bashir handed over to him by the secretary general of the students funds Mohamed Abdalla Al Nagarabi, while many famines and organizations who contributed with the students funds were honored while the former secretaries of the fund were also honored.

Al Bashir has directed, while addressing the celebration of the silver jubilee of the National Students Welfare Fund, adding a new role to the students’ fund which is giving a new attention to the residence and pension of the university lecturers, and the fund is take charge of constructing residential complexes to university staff.

He said the outcomes of high education in Sudan has maintained the level of graduates despite the spread of universities in the cities and rural areas, whereby they scored best results in courses at the world level thanks to the efforts of teachers.

For his part Minister of the Cabinet, Ahmed Saad Omer, the representative of the High Committee of Celebration, affirmed that the celebration coincided with the fruits of the national dialogue that aims to realizing development and upheaval

Meanwhile The Secretary General of the students Fund said that the fund has constructed over the past 25 years a number of projects in service of the students lauding the leadership of President Al Bashir as required by the people towards realizing pride and upheaval.