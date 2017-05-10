Bakri Urges Speeding up Trade Cooperation Agreement between Sudan and Turkey

(Najat Ahmed – Khalda Elyas) - Khartoum - First Vice President of the Republic, National Prime Ministe

r, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has directed speeding up steps for completing the economic and trade cooperation agreement between Sudan and Turkey prior to signing them during the expected visit of the Turkish President to Sudan.

This came during his meeting yesterday at his office in the Council of Ministers with the Turkish Deputy Minister of Economy, Alfatih Mateen in the presence of the State Minister at the Ministry of Trade Al-Ssadiq Mohamed Ali.

Al-Ssadiq noted that the economic and trade partnership agreement between Sudan and Turkey will contribute in increasing trade exchange as well as promoting relations between Sudan and Ankara, in addition to that it will give Sudan preferential advantages in the Turkish markets and increase Sudanese exports to Turkey.

He said the agreement aims to benefiting from the Turkish experiment in the field of industry, agriculture, animal production and building the capacities of the private sector via benefiting from the available opportunities in the Turkish market.

Meanwhile the Turkish Deputy Minister of Economy has elaborated that his visit to the country comes in the context of enhancing bilateral relations highlighting the potentials and the natural resources that Sudan is endowed with in the different fields.

He added that “we want to promote trade exchange and transform it in favor of Sudan assuring the preparedness of his country to provide the technical support to Sudan to strengthen its stance for accession to the World Trade Organization.