VP Briefed on Implementation of First Legal Conference Recommendations

Khartoum (SUNA) - The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman has commended

roles being played by the Sudanese Bar Association.

The Vice-President briefed during his meeting in the Republican Palace with the Dean of Sudanese Bar Association, Al-Tayeb Haroun, on execution of recommendations of the First Legal Conference which was held recently.

Haroun renewed the Sudanese Bar Association commitment to provide legal support to people who need legal aid through offices of Dean Representatives in the States.

He unveiled that the Vice-President would inaugurate at the end of current May the "Legal Aid Center".

Haroun added that the Vice-President stand on implementation of the Sudanese Bar Association's initiative on Darfur, which aims to support trial reconciliations , stability , peace and development in the region.