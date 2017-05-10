Al Bashir Awards Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Rahman the Order of the Loyal Son of the Sudan

Khartoum - President of the Republic, Omer Al Bashir awarded, here on Monday, the former Secretary-General

of the People's Friendship Council, the Islamic leader, Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Rahman the Order of the Loyal Son of the Sudan, in the presence of a number of officials.

President Al Bashir considered Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Rahman as one of the national symbols, adding that he is the first to call for political openness, and has ongoing initiatives with the Sudanese people, in addition to his unlimited loyalty with everyone who knew and worked with him.

Al-Bashir called on the political forces to unite, pointing out that the door is still open to parties to participate in the national document, adding that the homeland is for everyone and not exclusive to any party, where rights and duties are equal between all parties.

For his part, member of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Rahman stressed that the national dialogue is the largest national scene, noting that it covered many of the issues that were a challenge, calling to continue the dialogue.