Deputy Public Affairs of US Embassy Visits Sudan Vision

(Mohamed Abdalla - Shadia Basheri) - Khartoum-Diplomatic official of US Embassy in Khartoum has appreciated the role of Sudan Vision

in enhancing the ties between Khartoum and Washington.

This came while the deputy of public affairs, Jennie Munoz, was visiting the premises of Sudan Vision yesterday.

“This the second visit to me” said Jennie who briefed Sudan Vision reporters, Editor-in-Chief and the General Manager on the objective of the visit which coincided with World Press Freedom Day.

Jennie appealed to professional journalism based on balance; credibility and transparency “media required to provide good information to US Administration and business houses to invest in Sudan” continued Jennie.

She expressed her concern to cooperate with Sudanese media institutes in term of capacity building and demanded for focusing on development events.

The US diplomat also urged civil societies to play role within the coming couple of months towards the total lifting of sanctions adding that Sudan Vision is “well done”.

On his part the Editor-in-Chief discussed the role of US embassy to facilitate the mission of normalizing ties.

Jennie has watched a documentary film on the history, the mission and comments of readers and diplomats on Sudan Vision.