Sudan, Algeria to Coordinate for Pacifying Libya

Khartoum -- Peace and Security in Libya necessitates coordination among the countries of the region, especially neighbors

to troubled Libya, Sudan's Minister of Foreign, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has stressed.

Ghandour made the statements after meeting in capital Alger with Algerian Minister of Maghreb, African Union and Arab League Affairs.

He said the meeting tackled issues mainly related to the unity of Libyan leadership and people, peace, and security in the country.

"We are contributing to that end as neighbors and Arab and African brothers…therefore it is not strange that we [Sudan and Algeria] hold similar views," Ghandour said.

He said that Sudan and Algeria agreed to coordinate politically and security-wise among different organs to reach peace and security and peace in Libya.

Ghandour noted the meeting debate bilateral relations as well as other issues of mutual concern, adding they agreed to hold a joint ministerial committee meeting in Alger in August. In the meantime, he said diplomatic communications will be maintained to follow on progress made and consider obstacles.