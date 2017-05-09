The Government to Provide Guarantees for Cotton Financing

Khartoum - Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning announced the commitment of the government to provide the required guarantees

to finance the cotton growing for the agricultural season of 2017 - 2018 at the level of the irrigated and rain fed sectors.

Minister of Finance, Badr Al-Din Mahmoud confirmed, at the meeting on the preparation of cotton for the new season in the ministry yesterday, confirmed the commitment of his ministry to issue the necessary guarantees to finance the cultivation of cotton in the largest possible area and increase the cultivated areas in irrigated and rain fed projects, according to the required controls in order to increase production for exports, directing the portfolio to provide funding and ensure its flow in time for producers.

The minister also directed the Agricultural Bank and the Savings Bank to open accounts for producers' organizations, facilitate collective and individual financing operations and facilitate the financing of production inputs, stressing the government's commitment to fight the diversion of cotton production outside official channels.