Lifting of US Sanctions Creates Conducive Business and Investment Enviroment to Sudan

(Muawad Mustafa - Neimat al Naiem) - Khartoum - The Delegation of the European Union to Sudan is celebrating

these days the 60th anniversary of the Rome Treaties.

On coincidence with occasion, Sudan Vision has conducted a brief interview with the Head of Delegation of the European Union in Sudan, H.E. Ambassador Jean Michel Dumond. The interview tackled several areas related to the EU assistance to Sudan.

At the beginning Mr. Dumond said that the 60th anniversary of the Rome Treaties represents an opportunity to review the process and deal with the successes and the failures as well in the course of the European Union, adding that there are lessons to be learnt for the sake of improving the Union.

He said that the EU is one of the most developed regions in the world because they have built institutions, promoted good governance. Strong relations based on contacts. After 60 years the EU has success learning from success and failure, pointing out to the cooperation with Sudan to improve the level of conditions of the people of Sudan.

“EU welcomed the decision of the United States to lift economic and financial sanctions, which create conducive business and investment to Sudan. It encourages the Europeans to come to Sudan.” he added.

He pointed to the great contact with the Sudanese private sector to visit Europe to facilitate contacts in order to promote trade and investment. He added that the decisions on investment are based on the study of market, on the prospective of selling products in Sudan.

Ambassador DUMOND explained the main focus areas for the EU assistance in Sudan of the most vulnerable people based on the policy which. EU provides technical assistance to the government to elaborate issues. EU tries to assist in sustainable development. As far as Education is concerned the EU work for equality of education access of equality of girls and boys considering it as a key for the future, and development of Sudan. livestock as important element in economy Sudan is able to increase export of cattle particularity to the Gulf countries; in addition to the food security and nutrition. He also noted the technical and vocational training in terms of training of teachers

EU developed its programs regard to the climate change as far as Sudan is one of the countries affected by climate change, noting to their discussion with the authorities in the government.

“The assistance would be to keep water after the rainy season.” He said

He affirmed that the EU is eager to extend support to everybody, adding that Sudan with its all components, the political authorities, private sector, civil society, opposition, businessmen and to all Sudanese people in order to contribute in the three fields, first to contribute to peace and stability in Sudan and also in the region. Second to contribute to sustainable development which benefits all the people of Sudan. Third to contribute to strengthen the process of democratization and the respect of the human rights for both men and women.

On the EU efforts with the SPLM-N to join the peace process, he affirmed that the EU welcomed the AUHIP roadmap and held several discussions with the leaders of the SPLM-N to convince them join the peace process.

Full text of the interview will be published in our upcoming issues.