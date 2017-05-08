VP Briefed on Progress of Work of National Roads

Khartoum - Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman briefed on the progress of work in the national roads

in the country during his meeting, here yesterday, with Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad.

Awad said, in a press statement, that the VP directed to hasten the implementation of national roads before the fall season, indicating that the President's decision to exempt asphalt from customs duties gave a strong boost to the road industry in the country, adding that he presented an enlightenment to the VP on Jebel Marra projects within the framework of the efforts of the state to achieve development, stability and peace in the country, as well as the Ministry's efforts to complete many bridges.