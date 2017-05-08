Sudan Participates in Basel Convention in Environment Sphere

Khartoum - Sudan has participated in the high level sector session in the party countries

to Basel Convention Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention in the field of environment.

The said conference has kicked off at the International Conferences Center in Geneva whereby Sudan delegation was headed by Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail Sudan’s Permanent Envoy to the United Nations with the participation of each of Khidir Gibreel , The Director of plants protection administration at the Ministry of Agriculture & Forestry and Ali Mohamed Ali from the High Council of Environment & Natural Resources .

Gibreel told SUNA following his arrival today after participating in the said conference said the session has seen a prominent qualitative participation of high profile figures from the Ministry of Environment and from different countries of the world and permanent envoys while the inaugural session was addressed by the Swiss State Minister of Environment , the executive manager of the international environment and the representative of the world food and agriculture organization and the deputy commissioner of the United Nations for human rights.