Mobile Clinic for Tuberculosis Treatment

Khartoum (Haffiya Elyas) - Ministry of Health inaugurated, here yesterday, a mobile clinic for the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis

, equipped with all techniques, including all the states of Sudan at a cost of half million dollars, with the support of the Global Support Fund and the United Nations Development Program.

Health Minister, Bahr Idriss Abu Garda said, in the inauguration ceremony, that the inauguration comes within the framework of the dissemination of health services in the country, stressing that the service of the mobile clinic is a qualitative addition to the tuberculosis control program in Sudan, pointing out that the program needs additional clinics to reach all citizens, pointing to the presence of mobile teams roaming all states.

For his part, Director of the Department of Disease Control in the Ministry, Dr. Tariq Abdullah said that the inauguration of the mobile clinic is for the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis in various areas of Sudan, stressing that tuberculosis is still present in Sudan, despite the low rates of mortality to 50 percent compared to 1990.