NISS Frees Frenchman from Kidnappers

Khartoum – National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) troops managed to release a French mineworker

who was kidnapped in Chad/Sudan borders after two months in captivity.

According to Director of Borders and Foreigners Department in the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Khalid Mohammed Hamad in the press conference held yesterday in Khartoum International Airport, the NISS in cooperation with the Chadian and French intelligence agencies managed to release the French hostage, Thierry Frezier from the kidnappers who was kidnapped from his working place in Chad where he works in one of the mining companies.

He added that the security agencies arrested the criminals and will be brought to book, affirming that Sudan is keen for the safety of the captives and arresting the criminals according to the international laws.

NISS Information Department Director said that the captive was kidnapped eastern of Chad by outlaws who entered the country where they were under focus through coordination among the security agencies in Sudan, Chad and France till the criminals were arrested and the captive was released.

He added that great efforts were exerted to guarantee the safety of the captive along with not responding to the kidnappers’ demands of paying ransom against releasing the hostage.

Thierry Frezier arrived in Khartoum airport yesterday and will be handed to the Embassy of France.

For his part, the Charge d’ Affaires of the French Embassy in Khartoum lauded the role of Sudan in releasing the Frenchman without paying ransom, commending the joint cooperation of the security agencies of France, Chad and Sudan which contributed in resolving the crisis.