Justice Ministry: Arab Investment Court Most Important Arm of Arab League

Khartoum - State Minister at the Ministry of Justice, Tahani Ali Tor Aldabba has affirmed that the Arab investment Court

is considered one of the most important legal arms of the Arab League and its task in settling disputes indifferent fields of Arab investments at a time when the international economy has now became depending on the regional and international blocs and external investments.

She said, while addressing the inauguration of the Arab investment forum at Al Salam Rotana Hotel on the role of the court in developing encouraging and protecting Arab investment. She said that Sudan is one of the first countries to sign the court charter and ratified the documents related to its establishment. This represents commitment forms the part of Sudan towards all the Arab Nations issues and support the progress of the court by one of outstanding ladies in this field which is Nimat Al Hiweiris who used to hold the post of the general advocate of Sudan government.

She considered the forum as an opportunity for the brothers from the Arab countries to come together and strengthening relations and avails opportunity for benefiting from the scientific and legal expertise of experts.

For his part, Minister of Justice Awad Al Hassan Al Nour said Sudan is recently seeing a big turnout of investors after Almighty Allah has endowed it with the grace of security and abundance of wealth on the ground and under the ground. This matter which requires legislations related to investment with the aim of facilitating and simplifying measures as well as removing all obstacles for bringing about an environment that would provide all the elements required for the inflow of investment and promoting and encouraging investment.