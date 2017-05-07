Telecommunications Minister Meets US American Media Delegation

KHARTOUM (Mohamed Omar El-Haj - Al-Sammani Awadallah) - The Minister of Telecommunications Dr. Tahani Abdallah Atiya

has met with visiting delegation of American journalists.

The minister briefed the delegation on the impact of US economic sanctions on Sudan, especially on the field of telecommunications and information technology.

She noted that Sudan would have been able to promote many European and American products should the economic sanctions would have not been in place, hoping that the US Administration will reconsider its stance and expedite the lifting of the sanctions to end the suffering of Sudanese people through normalize relations between the two countries so that the US investors are able to tap Sudanese abundant resources in the service of mutual interests.

The Minister further briefed the visiting delegation of remarkable progress Sudan has achieved in the field of telecommunications and information technology despite decades long US sanctions on Sudan and dire conditions the country has gone through due to wars.

During a meeting at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum, the US journalists got acquainted with the press law in Sudan, the activities of Sudanese press freedom organization, its role in capacity building and the overall press freedoms in Sudan and the world in general.

CMPI President, Dr. Uchenna Ekwo, expressed his admiration of "Young digital journalist project" the center is carrying out in collaboration with Youth Information Technology Foundation.

Dr. Ekwo promised to provide training for Sudanese journalists within the framework of the project.