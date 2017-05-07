Mbeki Gives Northern Sector Two Months Time for Resuming Negotiations

Khartoum (SMC) - The African mediation gave the north sector two months to overcome their internal conflicts before extending

invitaion to the parties to resume talks on the two regions.

A leading figure at the Nuba Liberation Council who is loyal to Abdulaziz Al-Hilu has disclosed that the President of the African High Implementaion Panel Thabo Mibik has rejected during his meeting with the Secretary General a proposal of a three months time limit to enable the sector to reconcile its interior conditions and adhered to a two month time limit before extending an invitaion for negotiation on the two regions.

Meanwhile the Nuba Liberation Council has formed a big delegation and prepared a thorough letter in which it stressed its recent decision which it will sumbit to the mediation and the related international parties.