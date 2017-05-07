SCIA Demands Abolition of COMESA Agreement with Egypt

Khartoum - The Sudanese Chamber of Industries Association (SCIA) has demanded the government to abolish agreement

of the Common Market of East and South Africa (COMESA) with some countries particularly with the Arab Republic of Egypt due to its adverse effects on the Sudanese economy.

The President of the SCIA, Muawia Al-Bireir said the COMESA agreement with Egypt is an agreement which is signed for political reasons; however, it has a big damage on the Sudanese manufacturer, because many of the subsidized Egyptian commodities of low quality enter Sudan and compet Sudanese commodities of better quality.

He affirmed in an interview with Sudan Vision to be published later on the entry of these commodities and their competition with Sudanese ones has caused the close down of many factories in Sudan causing the availability of employment opportunities

He went on to say that COMESA agreement with Egypt or other countries of no benefit to Sudan but the neighboring countries have benefited from it while Sudan has continully suffered loss from it.

He said the Union of Industrial Chambers from the economic perspective calls for the abolition of this agreement as it is of no benefit to Sudan. He noted that Sudan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) is an imperative measure to break Sudan’s economic and politiocal isolation.

Al-Bireir elaborated that Sudan’s accession to WTO may be harmful for some industries whose raw materials are not agricultural, while the industries whose raw materials are agricultural or the processing industries will not suffer adverse effects. However, he said any industry that depends on imported raw material from abroad will be adversely affected, demanding the need for focusing on domestic agricultaural materials in parearation for Sudan’s accession of WTO.

He further stressed the need for government to support the agriculatural sector and its finance as well as laying down policies, and maintaining the sector as it provides jobs opportunities, and it is the driving force for any development in Sudan

Al-Bireir diclosed that the Act of Industrial development is in Sudan now tabled before the cabinet. He stressing that this Act will resilve all the problems facing the insdustrial sector demanding the new cabinet which will be announced soon to set this Act as high priority and approve it and refer it to the Legislature.

He affirmed that the SCIA is not fearing the incoming industries to Sudan but it welcoimes it and encourage it as the members of the union are the big beneficiaries these investments.

He said the private sector has now started too return strongly in the field of textile and weaving and started to cultivate cotton.