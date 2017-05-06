Kamal Omar Quits PCP Political Secretariat

Khartoum -- The Popular Congress Party Political Secretary General Kamal Omar has announced his resignation from all partisan post, calling on the party to reserve its decision

to nominate him to the membership of the National Assembly.

However, Omar noted that he will continue to build the structure of the party as an ordinary member in conformity will the will of the late party leader Dr. Hassan Al-Turabi, who before his death, Omar said demanded creation of a successor system of freedoms and justice in Sudan absorbing institutional political blocs.

"I will not betray Sheikh Hassan and won't participate in any organizational work now pending the establishment of successor system…I will be content with my office… I will not give up the PCP," he added.