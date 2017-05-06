Sudan and Belarus Agree on Establishment of Model Agricultural Scheme

Khartoum - The Chairman of the visiting Belarusian delegation has reaffirmed the principle agreement reached with the Sudanese Businessmen Union on establishment of a

joint Sudanese-Belarusian company for implementation of model agricultural scheme that comprises meat, dairy and poultry production.

The Belarusian delegation affirmed their country’s readiness to enter in the field of manufacturing and assembling of agricultural machines in Sudan, referring to their readiness for cooperation with the African countries in the spheres of agriculture, animal resources and the processing industry.

The Belarusian delegation explained that their country produces 100 models of tractors, adding that Belarus’ poultry production amounted to 600000 tons.

The Sudanese delegation, on their part, expressed readiness for cooperation and exchange of experiences with the Belarusian side.