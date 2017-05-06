Agricultural Partnership Contract between Public and Private Sectors Concludes

Khartoum - The Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, represented in the Producers Union of Al-Suki Agricultural Corporation, and the private sector signed at Corinthia Hotel in

Khartoum Thursday an agricultural partnership contract for cultivation of an area of 40,000 feddans with cotton, soybean and maize crops.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Governor of Sennar State Al-Dhaw Al-Mahi, State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture Yagoub Mohamed Al-Tayeb, Undersecretary of Ministry of Agriculture Badr-Eddin Al-Shiekh and Minister of Agriculture of Sennar State Baha-Eddin Ahmed and other concerned persons.

Minister of Agriculture and Forests Prof. Ibrahim Adam Al-Dikhairi said in a press statement following the signing ceremony that the partnership would focus on training of farmers and producers on the production process in a view to increasing production and productivity.

Governor Al-Mahi, on his part, affirmed keenness of the government of Sennar State on boosting the production process and enabling the private sector to enter into partnerships that lead to realizing high productivity, calling for removal of obstacles affecting financing of the agricultural production.