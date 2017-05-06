DUP Official: Upcoming Government Aims to Achieve Peace, Security and Handle Economic Crisis

KHARTOUM -- The Forthcoming government of national agreement will be unprecedented and a culmination of strenuous efforts made by all political forces, the armed

movements, the Parliament and representing people from all walks of life, Mohamed Al-Mutasim Hakim, the Head of Information Department with the Democratic Unionist Party Leadership Council, has said.

"It is for the time for the parliament to represents people from all walks of life," he said, in a reference to new additions to the membership of the parliament in accordance with the outcome of the national dialogue.

Speaking to Sudan National Radio, Al-Mutasim revealed that the top agenda of the upcoming national agreement government centers on achieving peace, restoring national security and finding remedies for economic crisis.

The Democratic Unionist Party official expressed his optimism that the forthcoming government will be a success, assuring that delay in the announcement of the new government is not worrisome, indicating that dialogue has taken years to bear fruits.

The secretary General of Parties Council, Hamid Mumtaz said the forthcoming government would be a success as it will represents the people not solely political parties, stressing that there was a consensus on appointment of Bakri Hassan Saleh to the post of National Prime Minister.

The governor of Khartoum state Abdel-Rahim Mohamed Hussein had stressed the need for proper arrangements ahead of the formation of the forthcoming government, which he said comes in critical phase in the history of the country as Sudan is headed for amendment to the constitution and establishment of state of institutions.

He called for mobilizing women to involve then in grassroots building and leadership campaigns within the framework of the ruling party's reinvigoration conferences at the state level.