Brigadier Alaa Aldin Assumes Duties as Commander of East African Forces

Khartoum- Ceremonies of handover and takeover of duties of commander of East Africa forces were held in the Ethiopian Capital City Addis Ababa yesterday between

Brigadier Kapisa, who is a Burundian whose term of office ended and Brigadier Alaa Aldin Osman Mirghani was recently selected to succeed Kapisa.

The ceremony took place at the premises of the command in the Ethiopian capital c ity of Addis Ababa in the presence of Sudan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Gamal Alsheikh, the member of the diplomatic mission and the military attache in Addis Ababa

It is noteworthy that the forces are affiliated to the African Peace and Security Council which was established in the year 2003 and Sudan is one of the founding countries of this organization which serves the targets of sustainable development and stability in the countries of the region.