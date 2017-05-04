Mahmoud Meets Joint Mechanism between Public and Private Sectors on Five-Year Programme

Khartoum- Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud has disclosed that the financing axis included in the five-year program has amounted to SDG121

billion with non conventional financing methods, calling for a meeting with the private sector to hear their views which will be included in the final report prior to submitting it to the Vice President.

The Minister stressed during a meeting with the joint mechanism between the public and private sectors for following up implementation of the five-year program stressed the importance of commitment to the basic projects of the program related to the commodities of sugar, oilseeds, wheat, gum Arabic, meat and minerals.

The meeting reviewed reports on oil, electricity, minerals, trade, services, transport and industry.

The minister directed organizing the local markets and activation of free trade laws.