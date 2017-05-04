Al Bashir: Government Formation Entails Broadest Parliament in Sudan History

Khartoum - President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir said the formation of the national consensus government with the particpation of more than one hundred

political parties will entail the formation of the broadest parliament in the history of the country a matter which will make it set for tabling the draft permanent constitution.

Al Bashir has elaborated upon receiving at the Republican Palace parliament response to his speech before the Legislature in its new session, that the National Committee for Preparing the draft of the permanent constitution will be given a one year time span to conduct discussion on the constitution with the official and popular institutions, reseraches centers and citizens inside and outside Sudan for expressing their opinions on it.

Al Bashir further called for boosting cooperation between the legisltaive and executive bodies in conformity with the roles mandated to each of them noting that the Attorney General is the sole agency which is responsible for forming committee for investigating cases in the framework of the state reform program and in implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue.

He expressed appreciation of the big efforts exerted by the parlaiment in the past period stressing that the government is keen on cooperating with the Executive towards enhancing the progess of the state build up in all fields.

He went on to say that all indicators are showing that the progressing towards full recovery in all spheres which is a good tiding of a new phase of stability and growth in the country.

He affirmed that Sudan has a singular parliamentarian experiments unlike other countries noting that the experiment of the national dialogue has now became a model.

Meanwhile Parliament Speaker Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer noted that Sudan enjoys a steady movement and contnual work in the field of legislations and national issues top of which is the national dialogue and the state reform program along with the constitutional amendments which are all streamlined in the stability and prosperty of the people of Sudan.