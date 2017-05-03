Communications Minister Emphasizes the Importance of Central Census Organ

Khartoum - Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Tahani Attiya, has underscored the importance of the role of the Central Census Organ in boosting

the development and services.

This came in her address Tuesday at the Communication Tower to a joint meeting of the senior officials at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Central Census Organ.

The minister has affirmed her ministry's readiness to provide all forms of support to the Central Census Organ for accomplishing projects of the population and agricultural censuses scheduled in the year 2018.

Tahani has affirmed importance of the information provided through the censuses for identifying the developments in the society and drawing up the strategic plans of the state.