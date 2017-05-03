Saleh Receives List of PCP Nominees for National Accord Government

Khartoum- First Vice President and National Prime Minister First Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh received and met yesterday Secretary General of the Popular Congress Party (PCP)

Dr. Ali Al-Haj the list of nominees of the party for the coming government of national accord.

The formation of the new government is due to be announced tomorrow.

PCP Secretary General said he had handed over to the Prime Minister a list of the nominees of the party for the coming government and for the National Legislature, with its two houses of the National Assembly and the Council of States, noting that the coming government will undertake the task of implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue and giving concern to the livelihood of the people.

He called for benefitting from the popular efforts in implementing the outcome of the national dialogue, which has received the consensus of the Sudanese people.

Al-Haj noted that he congratulated the First Vice President on the confidence he obtained from the political leadership and appointing him as National Prime Minister.