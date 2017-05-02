American Companies to Design and Execute Model Farms with the Latest International Systems

Khartoum - Three US specialized companies have embarked on designing, implementing and managing a model farm project for Sudan in accordance with the latest

international systems to be a model in the Middle East.

The project is implemented for the National Project for Animal and Horticultural Production and national cadres of newly graduated and qualified persons are to be trained to manage and operate the farms which are to be implemented at the level of the states of Sudan.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud stressed, during his meeting at the ministry premises with the representatives of American companies including the Five G, Fundamentals and the World Wide Series), the government concern with supporting investment in the productive sectors in the agricultural and animal sectors to promote the horticultural and animal production through modernization of the means of production and utilization of Global technology to increase added value for production, enhance export and open new global markets for Sudanese production.

The minister pledged to support the economic cooperation relations between the Sudanese and US private sectors, stressing that the doors of Sudan will remain open for more American investments to enable them take advantage from Sudan's diverse natural resources for the benefit of both sides and the countries of the region.

The Minister described the model farms project as unprecedented cooperation between the two countries. "We are targeting sustainable economic cooperation between the two sides," he said.

The Representative of Five G. Company, which is specialized in farms design in the United States Donald Gribble, revealed that his company has started to design model farms in Sudan, the latest of its kind in the Middle East, while the Fundamentals Company, which is specialized in farm management system, is committed to absorb and train Sudanese university graduates on the global administrative systems to be the nucleus of national management to assumed the farms management two years from now.

Chip McLaurin, the representative of the World Wide Series for Genetic Improvement, vowed to set up a center for the collection and production of sperm on the latest global systems instead of importing them from abroad to improve the genetic diversity of Sudanese cattle breeds to raise the productivity of the national herd and develop milk and meat production.

The three companies announced an expected visit of the heads of their companies to Sudan during a month time at the invitation of the National Project for Animal and Horticultural Production, expecting entry of more than three US companies to Sudan during the next six months to complete the model farms project.