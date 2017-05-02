Partial Campaign to Eradicate Polio Targeting S. Sudanese Refugees

Khartoum - (Haffiya Elyas) Partial campaign to eradicate polio started yesterday in the White Nile State targeting the localities of Kosti - Rabak –Al-Jabalain and Al Salaam for

three days

Director of Expanded Programme on Immunization Mohi Addeen Osman stated that the campaign is targeting more than 185000 children, 9990 children out of them in the camps of the South Sudanese refugees.

Mohi Addeen said that the aim of the campaign to reinforce children health because of the war and lack of services in South Sudan .Announcing that the White Nile State is free of polio since 2005. the campaign is targeting children under five years old and the strategy from house to house .

The Director appreciated the support and efforts of the Federal and State Ministry of Health and the Organization to success the campaign so as to reach those children and to protect their lives. It is worth noting that South Sudan has not reported a case of wild poliovirus since 2009 .However it is still considered at risk of polio due to the sub-national surveillance and immunization gaps, insecurity and population movement.