KSA Appreciates Sudan's Support of Coalition in Framework of Decisive Storm

Khartoum – President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has yesterday received at the Guest House, the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and Dawaa, Dr. Salih Bin

Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh , in the presence of the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Sudan.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs and Daawa said, in press statements, that he has briefed the President of the Republic on the outcomes of his visit to Sudan and the interviews he has conducted with scholars along with his visit to the scientific and Sharia institutions in Sudan, stressing the deep rooted Sudanese-Saudi relations.

He outlined that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA) under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz appreciates the bold stances of Sudan in the framework of its support to the Decisive Storm operation, stressing that Sudan plays an effective role in that coalition which is led by the Kingdom.

He highlighted the advanced level of relations between Khartoum and Riyadh in all political, economic and military spheres.

Dr Salih has expressed his country’s appreciation of Sudan’s participation in the Islamic coalition against terrorism led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia