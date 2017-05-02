Sudan Today Programme Interviews President of US Media and Peace Initiatives Center

Khartoum – Sudan Today programme in Beladi (FM96.6) has interviewed the visiting President of the Center for Media and Peace Initiatives in New York, Dr. Uchenna Ekwo.



The interview discussed several issues including the US lifting of sanctions, terrorism, human trafficking and the current media concerns.

The programme will be repeated today at 9:00 p.m.

It is worth noting that the visiting US expert has met several officials to promote, among other things, exchanging visits and provide expertise to Sudanese working in media.