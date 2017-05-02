CBOS Signs MoU with Zain on Mobile Payment Services

Khartoum – Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) and Sudanese Mobile Telephone (Zain) Company signed on the 25th of April, 2017 at the head office of the company

a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as an approach for launching the payments via mobile.

CBOS Governor , Hazim Abdulgadir Ahmed Babikir, singed on behalf of the Bank, while Zain Executive President, Lt. Gen (Pilot) Al-Fateh Urwa signed on behalf of the Company in the presence of leading figures from both sides.

According to the MoU the CBOS allows Zain to independently design and launch its services and offers within its strategy and marketing plan provided that it coincide with the CBOS regulations and guidance to provide several option of services.

The MoU also stipulated that Zain works as provider to the customers in mobile payments in coordination and cooperation with the CBOS to meet the aspirations of the customers.

The new service aims at conducting the banking transactions, settlement of government fees, buying electricity via mobile.

It is worth noting that the Zain Cash service was launched on September 2016 under the auspices of President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir.