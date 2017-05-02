Al-Dikhairi Appointed General Secretary of Arab Organization for Agricultural Development

Khartoum: The Extraordinary General Assembly of Arab Organization for Agricultural Development has unanimously elected at the premises of the organization in Khartoum.

Professor Ibrahim Adam Ahmed Al-Dikhairi the Minister of agriculture and Forestry of the Republic Sudan for the period of 2017-2021 as a Secretary General of the Organization in succession of Dr. Khalid Bin Mousa Al Zajali whose term of office has extended during the period from 2009-2017.

The election took place in the presence of the assistant secretary general and the official responsible for the file of the Arab League, Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali along with the Ministers of Agriculture who are members of the organization’s general assembly.

It note worthy that this the first time in which Sudan takes the office of the general manager of the organization since it started work at its headquarters in Khartoum in the year 1972.