Khartoum Sends Development Support Convoy to Central Darfur

Khartoum- Governor of Khartoum State Lt. Gen. Eng. Abdel-Rahim Mohamed Hussein has affirmed solidarity of Khartoum State with Darfur states in development and

rehabilitation, now that the war has ended.

This came when Hussein addressed at the Green Park in Khartoum yesterday the launching ceremony of a support convoy staged by the Sudanese National Youth Union of Khartoum State to Central Darfur State.

He explained that the youth convoy would present social and health services, lauding the patriotic role of such convoys in enhancing the spirit of national unity.

The Commissioner at the Headquarters of Khartoum State, Al Radhi Saad, pointed out that the cost of the convoy amounted to 9 million pounds, referring to directives by the Governor of Khartoum to stage a similar convoy to Eastern Darfur State.