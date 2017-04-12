Shogar Participates in Meeting of OIC Youth Forum

Khartoum- The Chairman of the Sudanese National Youth Union, Dr. Shogar Bashar, participates in the meeting of the executive council of Organization of Islamic

Cooperation Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation (OICYFDC), which is currently convened in Malaysia, with wide participation of youths of the Islamic world.

The meeting has conducted wide deliberations on the issues of youth in the Islamic world, especially those related to cooperation and dialogue.

The forum has witnessed accompanying cultural and intellectual activities attended by the Malaysian Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Khairi Gamal-Eddin.