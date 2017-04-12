Emir Sabah Al Ahmed Affirms Kuwait’s Continual Political and Economic Support to Sudan

Khartoum - A bilateral summit was convened in the Kuwaiti Capital between the President of the Republic Omer Al Bashir at the outset of his visit to the state of Kuwait and

his highness the Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir in the presence of the ministers from the two sides.

The summit has reviewed relations between the two countries and the Arab situation.

The President of the Republic has affirmed that Sudan is a part of this nation, lauding the support which the State of Kuwait continued to extend to Sudan ever since independence.

His highness the Emir has affirmed continuation of support by Kuwait to Sudan, politically and economically, and he congratulated Sudan on lifting the American sanctions.

Vice Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Ali Jarah Alsabah has affirmed that the talks have touched on relations between the two countries and the two peoples; and means of boosting them at all levels as well as expanding frameworks of cooperation between the State of Kuwait in a manner that serves common interests.

He affirmed that a cordial atmosphere prevailed during the talks, reflecting the spirit of understanding and brotherhood that characterize the friendly relations between the two countries which is a step that embodies the desire of the two sides in enhancing the current cooperation in all spheres.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has affirmed that the two sides have agreed that the relation between the two countries are at their best state, noting that his Highness the Emir has thanked Sudan for its continual stand alongside its Arab nation and its issues.

Ghandour outlined that the talks have touched on to the Arab situation in general whereby the view points were identical on the issues of Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Iraq and it was confirmed that the nation need a persistent work for realizing peace and security in their country.