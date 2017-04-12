Kadaro….86 Medical Assistants Graduated; Contributors to Development Honored

Kadaro-- Sudanese-Turkish Medical Society has organized a celebration in collaboration with the department of communities and the general department of Kadaro forums,

health and medical forum in Kadaro to celebration the graduation of 86 students of first aid in the town of Kadaro, north Khartoum, and the circumcision of a number of children in the area, and honoring a number of figures in the town in medical and charity areas. The celebration, which was held at Al-Nour Al-Jailani Theatre, Al-Kadaro, saw participation of a great deal of local leaders in medical and humanitarian field; in addition to the executive office in Bahry Locality and a number of ministers.

The secretary general of Sudanese-Turkish Medical Relief Aid Society Hassab al-Rassoul Al-Tayeb said that Kadaro Branch of the society was considered the most notable branch in Bahry area, indicating that the town would see additional activities and projects in a number of fields in the service of the community in north Bahry, in general.

He noted that the society and its partners were ready to provide services to contribute to the betterment of medical, social and humanitarian services.

He disclosed a number of projects that the inhabitants of Al-Kadaro will see soon, adding that the society is currently carrying out mass circumcision project aimed at 10,000 children. He said so far the society has circumcised as many as 3000 children within the framework of its mass circumcision program. He praised the efforts made by TICA to support the Society.

For his part, the executive manager of Bahry Locality, Al-Senosi Suleiman said that the graduation was a connotation of considerable medical services in the town of Kadaro, pointing to the locality's need for medical personnel and assistants, especially in the suburbs, located far away from the centre.

He said the new graduate will be an asset to the medical personnel in the locality, commending Sudanese-Turkish relations in all fields. He called the society to provide additional training for the residents of the locality on different areas.

He disclosed plans for the construction of a new road to Kadaro to ease traffic jams on the main road, vowing to take tough measures against street vendors along the street, who he said are behind the traffic congestions, calling on concerned local authorities to tighten control on food.

The head of Bahry Branch society Mr. Mohamed Abdul-Kafi expressed his appreciations to the society for providing training, which he said will bear fruits for the locals.

The deputy head of the society Manahil Mubarak Nasir promised to continue training for the youth in the area as well as all individuals involved in health work in aid of improving services.

She thanked the sons of Kadaro overseas for their support to all activities in the area, adding that registrations for training are underway. She called upon the residents of Kadaro to stand united and in solidarity for development and progress, adding that the society will stay the course of honoring those contributed to the activities.

The graduation ceremony saw the honoring of pioneering journalists, midwives, sisters as well as the board of trustees of the local health centre.