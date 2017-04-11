Abu Garda Addresses Workshop on Community-led Sanitation Project

Khartoum- (Khalda Elyas) Federal Minister of Health Bahr Idriss Abu Garda has affirmed his ministry’s adoption of a strategy of comprehensive reform that is led by communities

as well as coordination with partners for implementation of the national health program and boosting sanitation projects in a view to realizing the goals of sustainable development.

The Federal Minister of Health was addressing yesterday the national workshop on advocating the community led total sanitation project, which was held at Al Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum.

He affirmed his ministry’s support to the health departments for realizing total sanitation to achieve the aspired goals, pledging that the leadership of the government would adopt the recommendations of the workshop.

Country Director of Plan International Sudan organization Munier Mohamed, on his part, stressed that the local communities should give the sanitation issue top priority to evade harmful practices.

He explained that his organization had implemented successful sanitation projects in some countries based on partnerships between governments and organizations of the local civil society to create visions and policies supporting to the sanitation process.

Coordinator of the National Sanitation Program at the Federal Ministry of Health Dr. Asia Azrag, on her part, said the workshop, which is attended by ministers of health and environment at the states and a number of organizations and institutions, aims at boosting community led sanitation projects in a view to implementing the sanitation programs at the local and state levels.