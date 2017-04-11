Humanitarian Aid Convoy to S. Sudan Launched

Khartoum- The Chairman of the National Committee for Extending Humanitarian Aid to South Sudan, Field Marshal Abdul-Rahman Swaraddahab, has reiterated his call for

providing speedy humanitarian relief to the citizens of South Sudan due to the deteriorated humanitarian situations in their country.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at the Green Park in Khartoum yesterday of a humanitarian aid convoy to South Sudan organized by Al-Fajr Charity Foundation, Swaraddahab urged all national bodies to send urgent humanitarian aid to famine-affected people in South Sudan, urging exerting collective efforts to deliver the aid before the onset of the rainy season.

Chairman of Al-Fajr Charity Foundation Bakri Mohamed Abdallah said the convoy carries 1600 bags of sorghum besides wheel chairs for the handicapped, pointing out that the relief convoy is the second one to be sent by the organization.

Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid Ahmed Mohamed Adam, on his part, called on the national and foreign organizations to speed up providing humanitarian assistance to the citizens of South Sudan, lauding the efforts of Al-Fajr Charity Foundation in this connection.

He affirmed cooperation of the government of Sudan with all for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected people in South Sudan.

The Commissioner pointed out that the volume of humanitarian aid that has been delivered by the international organizations through the corridors that had been opened by the government of Sudan has amounted to more than 66000 metric tons.

The Commissioner for Refugees, Hamad Al Jezouli, on his part, has said the relief convoy, comes as part of the efforts being exerted by the national organizations following the directives made by the President of the Republic for opening passages and sending relief aid after the government of South Sudan had declared famine.

He said about 680000 refugees have arrived in Sudan from South Sudan after Juba government declared famine, pointing out that a higher national committee has been set up for relieving these refugees.

There is full coordination underway to deliver relief to the refugees before the advent of the rainy season, the Commissioner for Refugees added.