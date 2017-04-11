Laws Tabled before Parliament to Transfer Some Powers of President to the National Prime Minister

Khartoum- Minister of the Cabinet Ahmed Saad Omer has tabled before the National Assembly in its yesterday’s session chaired by Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, the Speaker of

the National Assembly ten interim decrees.

The said decrees included the decree of the Justice Council Act, Organizing the Ministry of Justice, Criminal Procedures, the systems of defensive industries and miscellaneous Acts for transferring some of the powers of the President of the Republic to the Prime Minister, Sudan police amendment for the year 2017, the general prosecution, Institute of Judicial sciences , the Judiciary Authority and the judicial pensions.

A general regulation was also tabled of the Youths and Sport Authority and a republican decree approving the agreement of using Port Sudan amid its amendments between the government of the Republic of Sudan and the Government of the Republic of Ethiopia for the year 2017 along with the general regulation of the youths and sports authority.