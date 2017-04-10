Ibrahim Mahmoud Laid War to Rest in Peace

Khartoum - Assistant to the President of the Republic, Deputy President of the National Congress Party for Organizational Affairs

, Eng. Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid has affirmed improvement of Sudan external relations with the different countries of the world compared to the former condition

He noted that a positive change has occurred in the look of the enemy countries to the country after orientation towards peace, stability and dialogue.

He renewed the party’s commitment to implementing the outcomes of the national dialogue as well as establishing values and principles of virtue in the community.

He said while addressing yesterday in El Fashir, the inauguration of the events of the activation conference of the NCP at North Darfur, that Sudan is seeing a new climate and condition that makes it proud in all forums.

He described the national dialogue as the biggest political project Sudan has gone through ever since independence lauding the discrete leadership of the state which was able by its discretion to spare Sudan the woes of wars and devastation that took place in the neighborhood countries.

He added said Darfur has laid down war to rest in peace.