Foreign Ministry: "Attack on Evangelical Church Was Isolated Incident"

Khartoum –The Ministry of Foreign has lamented the attacks on Evangelical Church in Omdurman, which resulted in the killing of Rev. Younan Abdullah

.

A mob attacked the Evangelical School of Sudan in Omdurman, killing Younan Abdullah, a local Christian leader who ran to the school to protect the women there.

The Ministry described the incident as an "isolated individual act and does not detract from the sacredness of religious freedoms and basic civil rights quarantined in the constitution."

In a press release, the spokesperson for foreign extended his condolences to the family of the victim, calling on the public to resort to reason , justice and conversations to handle disputes in line with Sudanese values built on tolerance, respecting the teachings of religions and religious freedoms.

The Ministry of Endowments – for its part, condemned the incidents, saying that such acts conflicts with all divine religions, especially Christianity which it said preaches peace, love, mercy upon one another and brotherhood.

Amar Merghani, the Minister for Endowments said the incident was a product of divisions within the Evangelical Church and the department of Church at the Ministry of Endowment has nothing to do with it.

He assured that his ministry would do what it could to calm the situation among Christian sector to ensure peaceful coexistence in aid of public stability and peace.