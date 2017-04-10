Swar Al-Dahab Honors Talal Abu-Ghazaleh

KUWAIT - (AG-IP News Agency) On the sidelines of the Fifth Professional Conference for Accounting and Auditing held recently in Kuwait entitled "Towards an Efficient

Profession", former President of Sudan Field Marshal Abdul-Rahman Swar Al-Dahab presented the honorary shield of the Sudanese Accountancy and Audit Profession Organization Council (SAAPOC) to HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh in recognition of his valuable efforts in developing and advancing the accounting profession.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, expressed his appreciation for receiving the award, and highly commended the great efforts made by the Republic of Sudan to support the accounting profession and its keenness to keep up with various developments in this field. He also underlined the importance of the accounting and auditing profession and the role it plays in improving the economy, noting in particular the impact of financial statements and their quality on the economic decision-making process.

On his part, Field Marshal Sewar Al-Dahab expressed his admiration and respect of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for the great role he plays in developing the accounting profession through his long service in various positions, especially through the International Arab Society of Certified Accountants (IASCA), in addition to his role in disseminating knowledge about this discipline.

The Fifth Professional Conference for Accounting and Auditing was organized by the Kuwaiti Accountants and Auditors Association in cooperation with IASCA, the Gulf Cooperation Council Accounting and Auditing Organization (GCCAAO) and the Arab Federation of Accountants and Auditors. The Conference was held under the patronage of the Kuwaiti Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.