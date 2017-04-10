FVP: CISSA to Adapt Strategies to Curb Foreign Terrorist Fighters Phenomenon

Khartoum – First Vice President, National Prime Minister has addressed the concluding session of CISSA 3-day regional workshop on the phenomenon of mercenaries, foreign

terrorist fighters, rogue NGOs and their impact on the security and stability in Africa.

In his address he affirmed the member states to implement the outcomes of the workshop, pointing out to the President’s address before the parliament on the necessity of confronting the terrorism, human trafficking and money laundering.

For his part National Intelligence and Security Service Deputy Director, Lt. Gen. Osama Mukhtar affirmed that CISSA workshop affirmed that the recommendations of the workshop represent a roadmap to be adapted by the member states.

Mukhtar accused some NGOs of providing direct support and political coverage to the negative forces to achieve its agendas. He added that the terrorist groups are active in illegal migration, human trafficking and organized crimes, describing the three issues as thorny with regional and international dimensions a matter that affects negatively the development and stability in the continent.

He pointed out that Sudan is suffering from the negative effect of those activities especially after some Sudanese armed groups became mercenaries moving in the neighbouring countries.

He called for countering the phenomenon as a group through mobilizing all energies and mechanisms within the current complicated security situations in the world.