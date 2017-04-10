Wheat Production This Year Reaches 900 Thousand Tons

Khartoum - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Engineer Ali Gadoum Al-Ghali has announced that his Ministry will focus during the coming period, on

strategic crops particularly wheat, through realizing high productivity whereby wheat production is expected to reach 900 thousand tons.

He said in a statement to Sudan Vision that the Ministry has worked on expanding wheat cultivation by targeting high embankments and regions with comparative advantages including Darfur states in consistency with the Ministry’s program of increasing production and productivity.

He announced a plan next year for cultivating wheat towards realizing big produce percentage to cover the country’s need by 80%

The undersecretary affirmed that his Ministry has set up a plan for preparing for the coming summer season that focused on firm effecting of technology transfer and expanding its application.

He noted that the plan is centered on the issues of information and informatics noting that the program of integrated solutions is working towards guiding and activating the associations of the agricultural and animal produce professions to benefit from micro-financing in addition to coordinating with the states so that they may be able to implement their plans.