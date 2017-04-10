Presidential Decree Promoting 485 Judges

Khartoum - President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has issued decree number 2017/242 promoting a big number of judges.



The decree promoted two judges from the court of appeal to the supreme court, and two judges from the general court to the court of appeal, along with 95 judges from grade one to the general grade, as well as 86 judges from grade two to grade one, and 56 from grade three to grade two, while 148 of judicial assistants were promoted to judges of grade three.

Chief Justice, Prof. Hayder Ahmed Daffallah, has congratulated the promoted judges and called for intensifying judicial work and according attention to promoting justice operation.