SBEF Organizes Workshop on US Companies Investment in Sudan

Khartoum - Sudanese Businessmen and Employers’ Federation (SBEF) in collaboration with American Sudanese citizens have organized a workshop yesterday at the premises

of SBEF on the feasibility of how can American companies do business in Sudan.

The Secretary-General of SBEF Bakri Yousif said that the objective of SBEF is to promote ties between Sudanese businessmen and financial institutions worldwide, pointing out to the role of the SBEF to stimulate business following the lifting of sanctions.

“We met US officials of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and US envoy office” said Bakri who disclosed meetings with US Embassy officials in Khartoum to facilitate contact with US and Arab US Chamber of Commerce.

American Sudanese citizen Hanan Salah and Suzie Garai addressed the workshop. Hanan, who is an activist in humanitarian and business fields, assured that sum of US$97 million must be released with its profits, adding that next July is fixed as starting point of governments dealing, but business movement is free.

While Suzie Garai, who works for number of American companies, pledged to play the role of facilitator, to link Sudanese business companies to its US counterpart.

The participants agreed that remittance of money and banking transactions are the only obstacles between Sudan US business relations.

SBEF has revealed that 82% of development projects were allocated to the private sector according to the Public Private Partnership policy.

The recommendation of the workshop focused on educating businessmen to use modern technology in dealing with international business houses.