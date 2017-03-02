AfDB Pledges to Engage Sudan in the Global Economy and Immediate Implementation of Supported Projects

Khartoum – Presidency has directed the Ministry of Finance and Economical Planning to start in designing a national economical project.



For his part the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, said after his meeting with President Al Bashir, that the AfDB is committed to development in Sudan through engaging the country in the global economy in the fields of agriculture and industry by dispatching experts to assist Sudan in this regard while the AfDB will cover their expenses.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Badr Addeen Mahmoud announced the immediate implementation of the US$200 million projects in water, desertification, besides US$30 million for youth and US$5 million for women sector, and US$40 million for upgrading computerized systems in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, besides linking the railways with Ethiopia and energy.

He added that the President of the AfDP has called for writing-off Sudan foreign debts, affirming that Sudan will continue its efforts in boosting the national accord to reach a political settlement with the rivals.

The President of the AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, lauded the step of the US Administration on partial lifting of sanctions imposed on Sudan, affirming that they will be partners to Sudan considering its pioneering role in establishing the AfDB.

Since the inception of the Bank, Sudan was among the principal beneficiaries of loans and grants in various sectors until it fell into arrears with the Bank in 1995, when the Bank scaled downed its operations. In 2007, the Bank re-engaged with the country, opened a Country Office, and in 2009 approved a US $15 million grant to finance the first household poverty survey in Sudan in 30 years. Today, the Bank ranks among the most important development partners in Sudan with an active portfolio of US $200 million (all grants), financing technical assistance in financial and economic governance, capacity building to improve social service delivery and targeted operation to reduce poverty.