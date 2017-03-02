Sudan Affirms Commitment to Support AU Social Commission

Khartoum - Presidential Aide, the Deputy Chairman of the NCP Organizational Affairs, Eng. Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid has affirmed Sudan's commitment to support the African

Union and its Social Commission .

While addressing a celebration organized by the NCP Women Secretariat and the Forum women organizations of the political parties and the national forces to honor Amira Al-Fadil for her election to the post of the AU Social Commissioner, Hamid has pointed out that Sudan will support Africa by rejecting injustice and working for peace and stability in the continent which rejected the unjust court.

'By election of Amira Al-Fadil the NCP has become effective member' he stressed.

The NCP Deputy Chairman has indicated that their message to the people of Sudan is that the NCP works hard to empower the woman in all fields to represent Sudan in regional and international organizations.

He has congratulated the Sudanese people and woman for the winning of Amira Al-Fadil.