SMRC Hands Over 120 Kilograms of Gold to Minerals and Finance Ministries

Khartoum – Sudanese Minerals Resources Company (SMRC), service arm of the Ministry of Minerals, handed over its production of gold, 120 Kg, to the Ministry of Finance.



Minister of Minerals, Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Al-Sadiq Al-Karouri revealed, during his address to ceremony of handing the production of the company yesterday, revealed the increase of number of large producing companies to 34 ones, pointing out that this would increase the production of formal mining sector, noting that the said company will produce, until the end of this year, half a ton of gold, describing the company is going on with steady steps toward high performance, stressing their seek to develop this company and other companies for further production.

For his part, SMRC General Manager, Kamal Hassan Al-Haj said the company has produced more than 300 Kg, revealing the installation of another plant of the company that will enter production after three months, noting that they intend to establish metals city at Abu Hamad Locality in partnership with a German UAE company and River Nile government. Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan praised the role of the company through the provision of services to producers and infrastructure support.